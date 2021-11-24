Yemen
Yemen - Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, UN organisations, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2021)
- According to a new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released on 23 November, it is projected that by the end of 2021 the death toll from Yemen’s war will reach 377,000 individuals as a result of direct and indirect causes. Nearly 70% of those killed would be children under the age of five.
- An estimated 40% of those killed, would occur by front-line combat and air raids, while the remainder 60% would be killed by indirect causes such as hunger and preventable diseases.
- The report comes amidst an ongoing offensive in Marib Governorate, resulting in significant displacement of over 45,000 individuals since early September, and escalating hostilities in Al Hodeidah, where close to 2,000 families have been displaced over less than two weeks. In addition, multiple air raids were reported in Sana’a over the past 48 hours.
- DG ECHO supports partners providing an emergency response through the Rapid Response Mechanism in both locations, as well as multi-purpose cash assistance, site management, health services, WASH, shelter and non-food items.