Yemen
Yemen – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2022)
- Between 13 and 15 January, six civilians, including children, were killed and 18 civilians were injured in four separate mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents in Taizz, Shabwah, Al Jawf and Hodeida.
- While direct clashes remain largely concentrated to the active frontlines, remnant explosive ordnance continues to cause civilian casualties on a regular basis. Yemen is one of the most heavily mine-affected countries in the world. Between December 2017 and December 2021, the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project (CIMP) recorded 491 mine and UXO incidents resulting in at least 1,200 casualties.
- Mine and UXO clearance and mine awareness education are a priority in Yemen. DG ECHO funds several partners providing mine risk education and assistance to survivors of mine related accidents.