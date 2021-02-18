Yemen
Yemen – Conflict and Forced Displacement in Marib (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2021)
- Fighting has intensified since 8 February in Marib, particularly in Sirwah district (closer to the frontline) where protection of civilians remains an issue.
- DG ECHO's partners confirmed that at least 900 households have been displaced with actual numbers likely to be higher. For many displaced families, this is the second or third time they are forced to move into already crowded sites. Marib City is reaching its absorption capacity after conflict in Marib and its surroundings led more than 100,000 people to flee to the city in 2020.
- Fighting could result in significant civilian casualties if it extends to urban areas in Marib, a province that hosts many displaced. Preliminary assessments by DG ECHO's partners indicate that 385,000 people could be displaced should fighting continue.