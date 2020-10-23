Yemen
Yemen - Conflict and Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)
- The number of civilian casualties reported across the country during the third quarter of 2020 increased to 527 (215 civilians killed), which is the highest tally in 12 months. The escalation of hostilities in Al Jawf, where airstrikes caused 52 civilian casualties, and in Taiz, Ma’rib and Bayda are largely attributed to selling, airstrikes, sniper fire and UXO.
- Conflict related forced displacement moved over 150,000 Yemenis out of their homes in 2020. From 1 January to 17 October 2020, an estimated 25,634 households (153,804 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once (IOM Displacement Tracking).
- Over 40,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) across 77 informal hosting sites live only 5km away from areas of active hostilities. Displaced families are also increasingly forced to flee displacement sites, in an increasing pattern of impoverishing and multiple displacements.
- Supported by DG ECHO, 15 humanitarian organisations (UN, international and national NGOs) have assisted the IDPs in these areas with rapid response kits. In total, 476,294 newly displaced people were supported.