Yemen: Conflict and Food Insecurity, Updated 9 November 2021

Highlights

• Prior to modern-day conflict, Yemen’s cereal production was already constrained by the natural landscape, climate, and instability. In 2016, a year into the conflict, production further declined to about two-thirds of the already marginal five-year average due to higher production and fuel costs, increased insecurity, and reduced availability of agricultural inputs.

• Six years of conflict has exacerbated an already difficult pre-war situation in which much of the population lacked secure access to food.

• In the first half of 2021, the fighting had been focused around the northern governorate and city of Marib where the country’s oil and gas reserves are located (Figure 1). This led to decreased crude oil export earnings that in turn further depreciated the Yemeni rial, decreased household purchasing power, and increased food prices.

• From January to June 2021, 16.2 million Yemenis, 54 percent of the population, were projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or above levels of food insecurity.4