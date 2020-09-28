Yemen
Yemen, conflict, agreement on prisoners’ release (DG ECHO, ICRC, OSEGY, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2020)
On 27 September, the UN office of the Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross announced in a joint press statement that delegates representing the Government of Yemen and Ansar Allah have agreed to immediately release a first group of 1,081 conflict-related detainees and prisoners, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.
The parties also renewed their commitment, as per their agreement made in Stockholm in 2018, to release all prisoners, detainees, missing persons, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared persons, and those under house arrest.