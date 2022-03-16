Yemen Conference 2022: Financial announcements, Last updated: 16 March 2022

Pledge result from today’s High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2022:

Thirty-six donors pledged nearly US$1.3 billion for humanitarian response in Yemen.

The co-hosts offered the following reactions attributable to them:

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said: “Humanitarian needs are growing at an alarming pace in the world, but compassion and solidarity are not, and must never become, finite commodities. Yemen’s people urgently need relief. Today we heard from so many countries that Yemen has not been forgotten and I thank donors for their life-saving contributions.”

H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, President of Switzerland and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said: “I am touched by the world's solidarity with the people of Yemen. Thanks to all countries for their important contributions. We will continue the joint commitment, including with partners from the Arabian peninsula, and work towards achieving a ceasefire and ensuring unrestricted access to those in need of assistance.”

H.E. Ms. Ann Linde, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs said: “Today’s pledging event was an important opportunity to demonstrate our continued support for the people of Yemen. It took place in exceptional times, with increasing humanitarian suffering around the world. I thank all those donors who pledged generously and maintained or even increased their funding. However, more funding will be needed. Our efforts to sustain life-saving assistance to the people of Yemen will continue, including by further engaging donors in Gulf region”.