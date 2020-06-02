Yemen Conference 2020: High-Level pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in yemen

Financial announcements

Last updated: 19:00 CET, 2 June 2020

On 2 June 2020, the virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen brought together representatives of more than 125 Member States, and International Organizations, UN Agencies, NGOs and Civil Society to raise funding to meet the humanitarian needs of people affected by the conflict. For an overview of the conference and full documentation, see: www.unocha.org/yemen2020