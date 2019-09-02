Yemen: Concept of Operations, 1 September 2019

Background

Since March 2015, the conflict in Yemen has exacerbated the already precarious humanitarian situation and according to OCHA, an estimated 24.1 million are in need of humanitarian assistance as of December 2018, including 14 million who are in acute need1 . In addition, since December 2017, Hodeidah Governorate has been witnessing an escalation of military operations. In June 2018, the conflict reached the city of Hodeidah, and in November 2018 it approached the populated areas of the city. This intensification of the conflict has led to major displacement from and within Hodeidah Governorate, with a parallel increase in restriction in humanitarian access (since 2015, nearly 15 percent of the entire population - 4.3 million people - have been forced to flee their homes).

The scale of the needs and the scope of the emergency response has required a large, multi-agency and multi-sector response. However, the humanitarian community continues to face a number of critical logistics challenges; therefore, additional logistical support is required to ensure humanitarian organisations responding to the crisis can deliver efficient and effective assistance to affected people.

The Logistics Cluster will continue to ensure coordination and information management services in Sana’a and Aden to maximize the use of available resources in country and avoid duplication of efforts. Pending availability of resources, the Logistics Cluster will facilitate access for humanitarian organisations to common logistics services such as in-land transport, air cargo transport from Djibouti to Sana’a, and sea cargo transport from Djibouti to Aden and Hodeidah; sea passenger transport between Djibouti and Aden; access to temporary common storage facilities.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

The major constraints on the ability of humanitarian organisations to respond to the crisis in Yemen include damaged road infrastructure, disruptions in access to many parts of the country in terms of both cargo and staff. Specifically, the following logistical gaps have been identified:

• Congestion at main entry points (Port of Discharge - PoD);

• Transport of humanitarian aid between south and north Yemen is affected both by conflict dynamics and the need for multiple clearance processes. Furthermore, some of the roads connecting Aden to the north of country are reportedly blocked;

• Limited international transport options into Yemen, especially by air;

• Limited in-country storage capacity to meet humanitarian actors’ requirements;

• Irregular overland transport capacity from neighbouring countries;