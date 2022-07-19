Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN HNO – April 2022
23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN HNO – April 2022
4.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced in Yemen Since March 2015
UN HNO – April 2022
19 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – March 2022
2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting
IPC – March 2022
On July 16, President Biden announced $1 billion in additional funding for the humanitarian response in the Middle East and North Africa region, including $431 million to support humanitarian needs in Yemen.
WFP plans to temporarily reduce food assistance rations for its estimated 13 million beneficiaries in Yemen due to funding shortfalls and rising food prices and operational costs. However, incoming USAID/BHA in-kind food commodities are expected to bolster rations until the end of the year.
In late June, Al Houthi officials rejected a UN proposal to reopen roads in Yemen’s Ta’izz Governorate. Reopening the roads is crucial to civilian and humanitarian access.