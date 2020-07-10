Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Macroeconomic factors, including the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal (YER) and economic shocks related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, have contributed to a 15 percent increase in food prices in Yemen since January, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports. In southern Yemen in particular, food prices were 5 percent higher in late June than prices recorded during the October 2018 economic crisis. In response, USAID/BHA continues to support WFP and international non- governmental organization (INGO) partners to bolster food security in Yemen.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Yemen, straining limited health care system capacity amid continued conflict and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). Relief actors report that a variety of factors—including misinformation and lack of transparency—continue to result in underreporting of cases. In addition, COVID-19-related health and socioeconomic effects displaced an estimated 3,900 people in Aden and Lahij governorates in June, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports.