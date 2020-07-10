Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Food prices in southern Yemen reach highest levels since October 2018, exacerbating food insecurity
COVID-19 impacts displace an estimated 3,900 people in June amid rising disease case numbers
Continued conflict results in more than 800 civilian casualties from January to mid-June
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Macroeconomic factors, including the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal (YER) and economic shocks related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, have contributed to a 15 percent increase in food prices in Yemen since January, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports. In southern Yemen in particular, food prices were 5 percent higher in late June than prices recorded during the October 2018 economic crisis. In response, USAID/BHA continues to support WFP and international non- governmental organization (INGO) partners to bolster food security in Yemen.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Yemen, straining limited health care system capacity amid continued conflict and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). Relief actors report that a variety of factors—including misinformation and lack of transparency—continue to result in underreporting of cases. In addition, COVID-19-related health and socioeconomic effects displaced an estimated 3,900 people in Aden and Lahij governorates in June, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports.
On June 15, two airstrikes hit a vehicle traveling along a major road in Sa’dah Governorate, which the UN reports resulted in at least 12 civilian deaths, underscoring the continued protection risks civilians face due to the conflict. In response, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) Lise Grande issued a statement urging parties to the conflict to halt hostilities, noting that violence in Yemen had resulted in more than 800 civilian casualties from January to mid-June.