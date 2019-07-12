12 Jul 2019

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 12 Jul 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • In May, WFP delivers emergency food assistance to an estimated 11.3 million people—the highest number of beneficiaries reached in a single month

  • WFP regains access to wheat flour stored at the Red Sea Mills facility near Al Hudaydah city

  • May–June flooding across Yemen affects 80,000 people

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On June 22, the UN World Food Program (WFP) activated a partial suspension of emergency food assistance in Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a. The suspension, which remains in place as of July 12, follows extended discussion and a lack of agreement with Al Houthi officials on the introduction of controls to prevent the diversion of food assistance. The partial suspension of general food distributions, which affects approximately 850,000 food-insecure people in Sana’a city, does not include WFP’s ongoing nutrition activities. High-level negotiations between WFP and Al Houthi officials on independent beneficiary identification and the implementation of a biometric beneficiary registration system continue.

  • From January 1–July 5, health actors recorded nearly 462,000 suspected cholera cases, surpassing the approximately 371,000 suspected cases recorded in all of 2018, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). Lack of safe drinking water and adequate sanitation and hygiene services throughout Yemen are driving the high numbers of suspected cases. Additionally, flooding across much of the country in May and June may have accelerated the disease’s spread following a temporary decrease in the number of suspected cases recorded in May. The U.S. Government (USG) continues to support partners to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and health care services throughout Yemen to prevent and track the further spread of cholera and provide care to affected populations.

