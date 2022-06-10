Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen IPC1– April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2022

4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015 IPC – April 2022

17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity IPC – March 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting IPC – March 2022

Al Houthi officials and the KSA-led coalition forces have agreed to extend the two-month truce for an additional two months, the UN reports. The truce will continue under the same terms as the original agreement.

Amidst the start of Yemen’s rainy season, rainfall and strong winds have damaged shelters in Marib and Ibb governorates, increasing humanitarian needs. Relief organizations have provided emergency assistance and pre-positioned supplies to prepare for the season.