Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen IPC1– April 2022
23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2022
4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015 IPC – April 2022
17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity IPC – March 2022
2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting IPC – March 2022
-
Al Houthi officials and the KSA-led coalition forces have agreed to extend the two-month truce for an additional two months, the UN reports. The truce will continue under the same terms as the original agreement.
-
Amidst the start of Yemen’s rainy season, rainfall and strong winds have damaged shelters in Marib and Ibb governorates, increasing humanitarian needs. Relief organizations have provided emergency assistance and pre-positioned supplies to prepare for the season.
-
As of early June, donors have pledged $40 million to mitigate a potential oil spill from the FSO SAFER, a vessel currently floating off the coast of Yemen unmaintained carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil.