Yemen

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen IPC1– April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – April 2022

4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015 IPC – April 2022

17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity IPC – March 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting IPC – March 2022

  • Al Houthi officials and the KSA-led coalition forces have agreed to extend the two-month truce for an additional two months, the UN reports. The truce will continue under the same terms as the original agreement.

  • Amidst the start of Yemen’s rainy season, rainfall and strong winds have damaged shelters in Marib and Ibb governorates, increasing humanitarian needs. Relief organizations have provided emergency assistance and pre-positioned supplies to prepare for the season.

  • As of early June, donors have pledged $40 million to mitigate a potential oil spill from the FSO SAFER, a vessel currently floating off the coast of Yemen unmaintained carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil.

