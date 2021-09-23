Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021

4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
UN –February 2021

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January to December 2021
IPC – February 2021

  • The U.S. Government (USG) announces nearly $291 million in additional humanitarian funding to enable partner organizations to continue delivering life-saving assistance to vulnerable communities as the crisis in Yemen enters its seventh year.

  • Clashes in Marib Governorate persist, resulting in additional casualties and displacement; humanitarian officials reiterate calls for all parties to cease hostilities.

  • USG-provided coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines reach Yemen as authorities warn of a third wave of the outbreak.

