Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021
4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
UN –February 2021
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – December 2020
2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January to December 2021
IPC – February 2021
The U.S. Government (USG) announces nearly $291 million in additional humanitarian funding to enable partner organizations to continue delivering life-saving assistance to vulnerable communities as the crisis in Yemen enters its seventh year.
Clashes in Marib Governorate persist, resulting in additional casualties and displacement; humanitarian officials reiterate calls for all parties to cease hostilities.
USG-provided coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines reach Yemen as authorities warn of a third wave of the outbreak.