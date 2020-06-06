Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The UN has called for increased support for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response efforts and health care services in Yemen, as the outbreak has overwhelmed the capacity of Yemen’s deteriorated health system. The U.S. Government (USG) is supporting international non-governmental organization (INGO) and UN partners to provide urgent health and other emergency assistance to address the impacts of COVID-19 throughout the country.

An estimated 19 million people in Yemen may be experiencing acute food insecurity by September, representing an increase of 2 million people, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). The projected increase is primarily a result of ongoing conflict and worsening economic conditions, compounded by the global economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.