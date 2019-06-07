Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

As of late May, Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) authorities in southern Yemen continue to detain foreign migrants in facilities with inadequate services and significant protection concerns, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports. IOM continues to facilitate voluntary repatriation flights for registered migrants.

Between January 1 and June 1, health actors recorded more than 364,000 suspected cholera cases across Yemen, representing more than three times the nearly 80,500 suspected cholera cases recorded during the same period in 2018. However, the rate of newly-suspected cholera cases has decreased in recent weeks, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO). The decline may be due to a scale-up of cholera response activities supported by the April allocation from the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, according to the UN.