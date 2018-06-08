Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Conflict intensifies in Al Hudaydah Governorate; humanitarian actors prepare for additional displacement
First containerized vessel delivers supplies to Al Hudaydah Port since November 2017 port closures
Health actors launch cholera and diphtheria vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Humanitarian actors are preparing for the potential displacement of up to 340,000 people as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition forces advance toward Al Hudaydah Governorate’s city of Al Hudaydah, the UN reports.
April marked the highest monthly civilian death toll in 2018. Conflict resulted in at least 236 deaths and nearly 240 injuries across Yemen, compared to 180 civilian deaths and injuries reported in March, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The MV Venus—the first containerized vessel to deliver supplies to Al Hudaydah Port since the November 2017 port closures—offloaded more than 9,800 metric tons (MT) of USAID/FFP-funded food commodities in late May.
Despite increasing impediments by local authorities and armed groups, humanitarian actors continue to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in Yemen.
USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) distributed emergency food assistance to nearly 6.9 million people in April.
In May, health actors launched the country’s first oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign in Aden Governorate and commenced the second round of the diphtheria vaccination campaign, targeting approximately 2.7 million children in 39 Yemeni districts.
Relief agencies provided emergency food, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies in areas of Socotra Island and Al Mahrah Governorate after strong winds and flash flooding associated with Tropical Cyclone Mekunu resulted in the deaths of 24 people, infrastructure damage, loss of livelihoods, and power outages, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN.