Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Humanitarian actors are preparing for the potential displacement of up to 340,000 people as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition forces advance toward Al Hudaydah Governorate’s city of Al Hudaydah, the UN reports.

April marked the highest monthly civilian death toll in 2018. Conflict resulted in at least 236 deaths and nearly 240 injuries across Yemen, compared to 180 civilian deaths and injuries reported in March, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The MV Venus—the first containerized vessel to deliver supplies to Al Hudaydah Port since the November 2017 port closures—offloaded more than 9,800 metric tons (MT) of USAID/FFP-funded food commodities in late May.

Despite increasing impediments by local authorities and armed groups, humanitarian actors continue to provide emergency assistance to vulnerable populations in Yemen.

USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) distributed emergency food assistance to nearly 6.9 million people in April.

In May, health actors launched the country’s first oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign in Aden Governorate and commenced the second round of the diphtheria vaccination campaign, targeting approximately 2.7 million children in 39 Yemeni districts.