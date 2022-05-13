Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen
IPC1– April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – April 2022

4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015
IPC – April 2022

17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – April 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting
IPC – April 2022

  • In April, the UN released the 2022 HNO and HRP identifying food insecurity as a main driver of need and requesting $4.3 billion to reach 17.9 people with life-saving assistance during 2022.

  • The UN and USG each released emergency funds in April to address food insecurity exacerbated by the recent rising costs of global food commodities.

  • A truce between Al Houthi officials and the KSA-led coalition beginning April 2 has steadily eased fuel shortages across northern Yemen that had previously hindered humanitarian aid delivery and disrupted livelihoods.

Related Content