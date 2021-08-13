Yemen + 2 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021 MILLION IDPs in Yemen UN –February 2021
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population IPC1 – December 2020
2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021 IPC – February 2021
USAID/BHA announces $165 million in additional funding to WFP amid continued food insecurity.
Heavy rains and associated flooding in late July adversely affect approximately 28,000 people across Yemen, including an estimated 4,600 IDPs in Al Jawf,
Marib, and Ta’izz governorates.
Hostilities in Al Bayda’, Marib, and Ta’izz governorates result in displacement since mid-July. USG partners continue to respond to humanitarian needs of conflictaffected IDPs across Yemen, including with emergency food, protection, and shelter support.