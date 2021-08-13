Yemen + 2 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021 MILLION IDPs in Yemen UN –February 2021

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021 IPC – February 2021

  • USAID/BHA announces $165 million in additional funding to WFP amid continued food insecurity.

  • Heavy rains and associated flooding in late July adversely affect approximately 28,000 people across Yemen, including an estimated 4,600 IDPs in Al Jawf,
    Marib, and Ta’izz governorates.

  • Hostilities in Al Bayda’, Marib, and Ta’izz governorates result in displacement since mid-July. USG partners continue to respond to humanitarian needs of conflictaffected IDPs across Yemen, including with emergency food, protection, and shelter support.

