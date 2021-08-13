Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Heavy rains and associated flooding in late July adversely affect approximately 28,000 people across Yemen, including an estimated 4,600 IDPs in Al Jawf, Marib, and Ta’izz governorates.

Hostilities in Al Bayda’, Marib, and Ta’izz governorates result in displacement since mid-July. USG partners continue to respond to humanitarian needs of conflictaffected IDPs across Yemen, including with emergency food, protection, and shelter support.