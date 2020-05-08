Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On May 6, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo announced nearly $225 million in additional funding from USAID/FFP for UN World Food Program (WFP) emergency food operations in southern Yemen, as well as a reduced operation in northern Yemen, where WFP has scaled down assistance due to Al Houthi obstruction. Secretary Pompeo also announced $780,000 from State/PRM to support coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response activities. The new funding brings total U.S. Government (USG) humanitarian support in Yemen to more than $1.1 billion since FY 2019.

A UN analysis highlighted a significant deterioration of humanitarian access in Yemen— particularly in Al Houthi-controlled areas—during 2019, identifying the country as one of the least permissive humanitarian operating environments in the world. Although Al Houthi-imposed impediments forced the USG to partially suspend international nongovernmental organization (INGO) humanitarian programming in Al Houthi-controlled areas in late March, the USG continues to support some life-saving activities—including treatment of acute malnutrition and cholera—that can be conducted without Al Houthi interference. The USG, in coordination with other donors, INGOs, and UN agencies, continues to support robust advocacy efforts for the principled delivery of life-saving aid.