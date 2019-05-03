03 May 2019

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 03 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (325.57 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • April 7 explosions kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Sana’a

  • Number of suspected cholera cases recorded continues to grow; relief actors report nearly 278,600 cases as of April 28

  • WFP reaches more than 10.5 million people with food assistance in March

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Violence continues to fluctuate in Yemen, alternately flaring and subsiding along front lines between Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG)- and Al Houthi oppositioncontrolled territory. The cyclical nature of the conflict continues to fuel the ongoing complex emergency, displacing civilian populations, disrupting livelihood activities and contributing to food insecurity, and increasing protection concerns for vulnerable persons throughout the country.

  • Hostilities between Al Houthis and tribal militias in northern Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate continued throughout April, while insecurity also flared in Ad Dali’ Governorate during the month. In both governorates, the conflict has displaced civilians and impeded humanitarian access to populations in need. The fighting in Hajjah displaced as many as 476,000 people within and from the governorate between midFebruary and the end of March, while the violence in Ad Dali’ displaced an estimated 19,300 people from late March–mid-April, relief actors report.

  • Many households in northern Yemen’s conflict-affected Hajjah and Sa’dah governorates will likely continue to experience Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity, associated with large food deficits and extreme depletion of assets essential for livelihoods, until at least September, according to the Famine Early Warnings Systems Network (FEWS NET).

