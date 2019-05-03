Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Violence continues to fluctuate in Yemen, alternately flaring and subsiding along front lines between Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG)- and Al Houthi oppositioncontrolled territory. The cyclical nature of the conflict continues to fuel the ongoing complex emergency, displacing civilian populations, disrupting livelihood activities and contributing to food insecurity, and increasing protection concerns for vulnerable persons throughout the country.

Hostilities between Al Houthis and tribal militias in northern Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate continued throughout April, while insecurity also flared in Ad Dali’ Governorate during the month. In both governorates, the conflict has displaced civilians and impeded humanitarian access to populations in need. The fighting in Hajjah displaced as many as 476,000 people within and from the governorate between midFebruary and the end of March, while the violence in Ad Dali’ displaced an estimated 19,300 people from late March–mid-April, relief actors report.