Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen
IPC1– March 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2022

4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015 IPC – March 2022 17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – March 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting
IPC – March 2022

  • All parties to the Yemen conflict have agreed to a twomonth truce that halts military operations and eases restrictions on civilian flights, fuel imports, and road movement. Meanwhile, the RoYG has transitioned to a new governance structure under a presidential council, and KSA offered $300 million in humanitarian aid.

  • Persistent fuel shortages and subsequent fuel price increases have delayed food delivery by WFP in northern Yemen.

  • The number of people experiencing acute food insecurity in Yemen is expected to increase from 17.4 million people to 19 million people in 2022.

  • The USG has assisted nearly 43,000 internally displaced families with cash assistance since January.

Related Content