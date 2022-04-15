Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen
IPC1– March 2022
23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2022
4.3 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015 IPC – March 2022 17.4 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – March 2022
2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting
IPC – March 2022
All parties to the Yemen conflict have agreed to a twomonth truce that halts military operations and eases restrictions on civilian flights, fuel imports, and road movement. Meanwhile, the RoYG has transitioned to a new governance structure under a presidential council, and KSA offered $300 million in humanitarian aid.
Persistent fuel shortages and subsequent fuel price increases have delayed food delivery by WFP in northern Yemen.
The number of people experiencing acute food insecurity in Yemen is expected to increase from 17.4 million people to 19 million people in 2022.
The USG has assisted nearly 43,000 internally displaced families with cash assistance since January.