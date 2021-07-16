Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION

Population of Yemen

UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION

People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Yemen

UN – February 2021

4 MILLION

IDPs in Yemen

UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION

Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population

IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION

Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021

IPC – February 2021

USAID/BHA partner WFP scales up food assistance across nine governorates in northern Yemen in June, reaching more than 11 million people per month with emergency food assistance countrywide.

Renewed hostilities in Marib Governorate result in increased civilian casualties since midJune. USG partners continue to provide humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected IDPs across Yemen, including emergency food and shelter support.