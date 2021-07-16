Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Yemen
UN – February 2021
4 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020
2.3 MILLION
Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021
IPC – February 2021
USAID/BHA partner WFP scales up food assistance across nine governorates in northern Yemen in June, reaching more than 11 million people per month with emergency food assistance countrywide.
Renewed hostilities in Marib Governorate result in increased civilian casualties since midJune. USG partners continue to provide humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected IDPs across Yemen, including emergency food and shelter support.
Fuel supplies remain limited countrywide and the YER continues to fall in RoYG-held areas, raising food commodity prices.