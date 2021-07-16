Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Yemen
UN – February 2021

4 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION
Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021
IPC – February 2021

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP scales up food assistance across nine governorates in northern Yemen in June, reaching more than 11 million people per month with emergency food assistance countrywide.

  • Renewed hostilities in Marib Governorate result in increased civilian casualties since midJune. USG partners continue to provide humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected IDPs across Yemen, including emergency food and shelter support.

  • Fuel supplies remain limited countrywide and the YER continues to fall in RoYG-held areas, raising food commodity prices.

