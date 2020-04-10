Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Government (USG) continues to advocate for Al Houthi officials to remove constraints on relief operations in northern Yemen; however, Al Houthi officials had not demonstrated sufficient progress to improve the humanitarian operating environment as of March 27. As a result, USAID partially suspended humanitarian programming in Al Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen beginning on March 27. USAID will continue supporting limited life-saving activities that partners can conduct without Al Houthi interference, focused on prevention of and response to cholera and malnutrition, and the USG will continue supporting robust advocacy efforts for an improved operating environment in close coordination with other donors, international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), and UN agencies.

The Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP) announced the first laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Yemen on April 10. The individual is receiving treatment and health actors are tracing and isolating any individuals who came into contact with the patient. The UN World Health Organization (WHO) and health partners are distributing emergency medical supplies and engaging in preparedness activities to build awareness and strengthen response capacity throughout the country.