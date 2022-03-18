Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION

Population of Yemen

IPC1– March 2022

23.4 MILLION

People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

IPC – March 2022

4.3 MILLION

IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015

IPC – March 2022

17.4 MILLION

People in Acute Food Insecurity

IPC – March 2022

2.2 MILLION

Children Experiencing Wasting

IPC – March 2022

• The USG announces nearly $585 million in humanitarian assistance to continue delivering life-saving aid in Yemen as conflict intensifies and economic conditions deteriorate in the country.

• Prices of wheat and bread rise in Yemen as the crisis in Ukraine affects global agricultural markets, raising concern about potential impacts on Yemen’s food security conditions.

• The UN Security Council renews resolution extending arms embargo targeting Al Houthis, maintaining provisions to minimize adverse effects on the humanitarian situation.