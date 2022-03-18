Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION
Population of Yemen
IPC1– March 2022
23.4 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
IPC – March 2022
4.3 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015
IPC – March 2022
17.4 MILLION
People in Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – March 2022
2.2 MILLION
Children Experiencing Wasting
IPC – March 2022
• The USG announces nearly $585 million in humanitarian assistance to continue delivering life-saving aid in Yemen as conflict intensifies and economic conditions deteriorate in the country.
• Prices of wheat and bread rise in Yemen as the crisis in Ukraine affects global agricultural markets, raising concern about potential impacts on Yemen’s food security conditions.
• The UN Security Council renews resolution extending arms embargo targeting Al Houthis, maintaining provisions to minimize adverse effects on the humanitarian situation.