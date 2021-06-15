Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION

Population of Yemen

UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION

People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Yemen

UN – February 2021

4 MILLION

IDPs in Yemen

UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION

Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population

IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION

Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021

IPC – February 2021

• Fighting continues in Yemen, particularly in Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Marib governorates, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement. Relief actors report an increased number of civilian casualties in 2021, heightened risks for IDPs, and ongoing barriers to humanitarian access.

• Fuel shortages in northern Yemen remain a persistent and serious problem, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Relief actors continue to call for RoYG and KSA authorization of consistent discharge of fuel shipments at Al Hudaydah Port.

• RoYG and WHO officials resumed COVID-19 vaccinations in southern Yemen after Ramadan. The first vaccines reached northern Yemen in late May. The USG announced plans to allocate additional vaccines worldwide; an initial 6 million vaccine doses designated for regional priorities will include Yemen.