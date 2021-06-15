Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Yemen
UN – February 2021
4 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020
2.3 MILLION
Children Projected to Face Wasting from January – December 2021
IPC – February 2021
• Fighting continues in Yemen, particularly in Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Marib governorates, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement. Relief actors report an increased number of civilian casualties in 2021, heightened risks for IDPs, and ongoing barriers to humanitarian access.
• Fuel shortages in northern Yemen remain a persistent and serious problem, worsening the humanitarian crisis.
Relief actors continue to call for RoYG and KSA authorization of consistent discharge of fuel shipments at Al Hudaydah Port.
• RoYG and WHO officials resumed COVID-19 vaccinations in southern Yemen after Ramadan. The first vaccines reached northern Yemen in late May. The USG announced plans to allocate additional vaccines worldwide; an initial 6 million vaccine doses designated for regional priorities will include Yemen.