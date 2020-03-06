Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, FISCAL YEAR (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Despite extensive advocacy efforts by donors, international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), and UN agencies, Al Houthi officials in northern Yemen continue to interfere in relief operations, including by impeding critical needs assessments, imposing extreme bureaucratic demands, and obstructing monitoring and oversight activities. In response, USAID has notified INGO partners it plans to partially suspend humanitarian programming in northern Yemen starting in late March, and State/PRM has informed partners of the potential for aid suspensions, barring sufficient improvements in the operating environment. The U.S. Government (USG) continues to coordinate with other donors and relief actors to monitor the situation and support strong advocacy efforts for the principled delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Escalated hostilities between Al Houthi and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition forces in Al Jawf, Marib, and Sana’a governorates displaced at least 35,000 people in affected areas between January 19 and February 17 and continued to cause civilian casualties and mass displacement as of early March, according to the UN.

With USG and other donor support, UN agencies have scaled up assistance to meet the immediate needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in affected areas.