Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• USG announces nearly $24 million in critical humanitarian assistance for Yemen

• Nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s population requires humanitarian assistance

• Number of people in acute need of assistance increases by 30 percent

• UN launches largest humanitarian appeal to date in Yemen, requests $4.2 billion to respond to growing humanitarian needs

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• On February 26, the U.S. Government (USG) announced nearly $24 million in humanitarian assistance for the Yemen response, including $13.9 million from USAID/OFDA to support humanitarian coordination and logistics activities and $10 million from State/PRM to provide emergency assistance to displaced populations throughout Yemen.

• Approximately 24.1 million Yemenis require humanitarian assistance, including 14.3 million people in acute need, according to the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). On February 19, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) launched the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), requesting $4.2 billion to provide life-saving assistance in response to the needs identified in the 2019 HNO. The request represents a more than 40 percent increase from the $2.96 billion appeal issued for 2018.

• International donors pledged $2.6 billion to humanitarian response efforts in Yemen during a February 26 High-Level Pledging Event in Geneva, Switzerland.