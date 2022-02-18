Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.5 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – December 2021
4.0 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015
IOM – January2021
16.2 MILLION
People Projected to Experience Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – December 2020
2.3 MILLION
Children Expected to Experience Wasting
IPC – February 2021
• Airstrikes result in 420 civilian casualties across Yemen in January.
• Fighting in Marib and Shabwah governorates displaces 10,500 people in December and January.
• Funding shortfalls threaten to hamper response in Yemen.
• USAID/BHA partner provides health, nutrition, and protection assistance to conflict-affected populations in six governorates.