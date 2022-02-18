Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION

Population of Yemen

UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – December 2021

4.0 MILLION IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015

IOM – January2021

16.2 MILLION People Projected to Experience Acute Food Insecurity

IPC – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Children Expected to Experience Wasting

IPC – February 2021

• Airstrikes result in 420 civilian casualties across Yemen in January.

• Fighting in Marib and Shabwah governorates displaces 10,500 people in December and January.

• Funding shortfalls threaten to hamper response in Yemen.

• USAID/BHA partner provides health, nutrition, and protection assistance to conflict-affected populations in six governorates.