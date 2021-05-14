Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021
4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population IPC – December 2020
2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting IPC – February 2021
Relief actors continue to call on local authorities to reverse West Coast OAO regulations restricting access to vulnerable populations.
COVID-19 cases are surging across Yemen. While a vaccination campaign has been underway in southern Yemen since mid-April, vaccination rates have slowed during the month of Ramadan.
Fighting in Al Jawf and Marib governorates continues to result in civilian casualties and displacement. In Marib, relief actors report a high number of civilian casualties in 2021 and heightened risks for IDPs. USG partners are providing life-saving assistance to displaced households in Al Jawf.