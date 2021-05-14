Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021

4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population IPC – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting IPC – February 2021

Relief actors continue to call on local authorities to reverse West Coast OAO regulations restricting access to vulnerable populations.

COVID-19 cases are surging across Yemen. While a vaccination campaign has been underway in southern Yemen since mid-April, vaccination rates have slowed during the month of Ramadan.