Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Hostilities between Al Houthi and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition forces since mid-January in Al Jawf, Marib, and Sana’a governorates has displaced nearly 26,800 people in northern Yemen, according to the UN. In response, USAID partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) scaled up emergency food and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance through the USAID-funded Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to support the immediate needs of more than 3,000 displaced persons from January 22 to February 4.

On December 26, artillery shelling at Al Hudaydah Governorate’s Red Sea Mills prompted USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) to temporarily halt operations at the facility, according to the agency. Following repairs, staff resumed milling on December 30, dispatching nearly 3,500 metric tons (MT) of wheat flour to WFP warehouses in Ibb and Sana’a governorates the following day. Prior to the incident, WFP had restarted operations in mid-December, after losing access to the facility in September 2018, to mill and transport the facility’s remaining 50,000 MT of wheat—sufficient to meet the food needs of approximately 3.6 million people for one month.