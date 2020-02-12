12 Feb 2020

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 12 Feb 2020
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Conflict between Al Houthi and KSA-led Coalition forces displaces nearly 26,800 people in northern Yemen in early 2020

  • USAID/FFP partner WFP reaches 12.7 million people with food assistance for second consecutive month

  • Suspected cholera cases decline nearly 60 percent since September 2019

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Hostilities between Al Houthi and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition forces since mid-January in Al Jawf, Marib, and Sana’a governorates has displaced nearly 26,800 people in northern Yemen, according to the UN. In response, USAID partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) scaled up emergency food and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance through the USAID-funded Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to support the immediate needs of more than 3,000 displaced persons from January 22 to February 4.

  • On December 26, artillery shelling at Al Hudaydah Governorate’s Red Sea Mills prompted USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) to temporarily halt operations at the facility, according to the agency. Following repairs, staff resumed milling on December 30, dispatching nearly 3,500 metric tons (MT) of wheat flour to WFP warehouses in Ibb and Sana’a governorates the following day. Prior to the incident, WFP had restarted operations in mid-December, after losing access to the facility in September 2018, to mill and transport the facility’s remaining 50,000 MT of wheat—sufficient to meet the food needs of approximately 3.6 million people for one month.

  • Food security conditions may worsen in Yemen in the coming months, as foreign currency shortages and a northern de facto authority ban on new, Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG)-issued banknotes are anticipated to increase food and fuel prices and disrupt imports, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) reports. USAID/FFP partner WFP continues to provide emergency food assistance to bolster food security for conflict-affected populations, reaching more than 12.7 million people respectively in November and December.

