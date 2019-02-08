08 Feb 2019

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Feb 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fragile Al Hudaydah Governorate ceasefire between Al Houthi and Coalition-backed forces remains in effect

  • Approximately 15.9 million Yemenis—more than 50 percent of the country’s population—are severely food-insecure

  • Health actors record 75 percent fewer cholera-related deaths in 2018 compared to 2017

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Al Houthi and Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) representatives agreed to withdraw forces from Al Hudaydah city and port during UN-led consultations in midDecember. Although the deadline for forces to depart Al Hudaydah city has passed, the ceasefire remained in effect as of February 7.

  • Fighting between Al Houthi forces and those backed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition in Hajjah Governorate has intensified in recent weeks, resulting in at least 30 civilian deaths from January 5–30, the UN reports. Shelling killed eight civilians sheltering at a collective center for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Hajjah’s Haradh District on January 26.

  • On January 25, mortar shells caused a fire at Al Hudaydah city’s Red Sea Mills facility—a UN World Food Program (WFP)-utilized milling facility that has been inaccessible due to fighting since late September. The fire damaged one silo containing approximately 4,500 metric tons (MT) of WFP-supplied wheat; however, insecurity continues to prevent WFP from visiting the facility to assess damage to the UN agency’s commodities.

  • Approximately 63,500 people in Yemen are experiencing Catastrophe—IPC 5—levels of severe acute food insecurity and require humanitarian food assistance for survival, according to a December IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis.4 The IPC report indicates the number of people experiencing Catastrophe levels of severe acute food insecurity would be higher in the absence of humanitarian assistance.

