Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Al Houthi and Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) representatives agreed to withdraw forces from Al Hudaydah city and port during UN-led consultations in midDecember. Although the deadline for forces to depart Al Hudaydah city has passed, the ceasefire remained in effect as of February 7.

Fighting between Al Houthi forces and those backed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition in Hajjah Governorate has intensified in recent weeks, resulting in at least 30 civilian deaths from January 5–30, the UN reports. Shelling killed eight civilians sheltering at a collective center for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Hajjah’s Haradh District on January 26.

On January 25, mortar shells caused a fire at Al Hudaydah city’s Red Sea Mills facility—a UN World Food Program (WFP)-utilized milling facility that has been inaccessible due to fighting since late September. The fire damaged one silo containing approximately 4,500 metric tons (MT) of WFP-supplied wheat; however, insecurity continues to prevent WFP from visiting the facility to assess damage to the UN agency’s commodities.