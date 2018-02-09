09 Feb 2018

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
09 Feb 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

• Aden clashes result in 39 deaths, halt humanitarian activities

• 2018 Yemen HRP requests nearly $3 billion • KSA-led Coalition launches relief and development plan for Yemen, pledges $1.5 billion in support

• Four mobile cranes arrive at Al Hudaydah Port to bolster port capacity

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• From January 28–30, clashes between armed separatist groups and Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) forces in Yemen’s port city of Aden resulted in at least 39 deaths, injured more than 220 people, and prompted the temporary suspension of commercial and humanitarian activities in the city.

• The UN and humanitarian partners launched the 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on January 20, requesting nearly $3 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 13.1 million vulnerable people. The 2018 Yemen HRP ranks as the largest humanitarian appeal globally and represents an approximately 26 percent increase in funding requirements compared to 2017.

• On January 22, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)-led Coalition launched the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO) plan, pledging more than $1.5 billion to support humanitarian operations and infrastructure improvements in Yemen. The Coalition also extended the opening of Al Hudaydah Port to commercial and humanitarian vessels until mid-February. Humanitarian actors welcomed Coalition plans to increase the capacity of Yemeni ports, while continuing to appeal for unrestricted access to all ports and alignment of Coalition response activities with the HRP.

• Four USAID-supported mobile cranes arrived at Al Hudaydah Port on January 15 aboard the UN World Food Program (WFP)-chartered MV Juist, and began operating on February 9. The cranes, each able to lift up to 60 tons, will decrease the cargo discharge time, bolstering port capacity and increasing the flow of goods to vulnerable populations.

