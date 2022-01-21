Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.5 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021
4 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION
People Projected to Experience Acute Food Insecurity
IPC1 – December 2020
2.3 MILLION
Children Projected to Experience Wasting
IPC – February 2021
• Conflict drives significant increase in civilian casualties across Yemen between October and December.
• Access constraints and bureaucratic impediments challenge the ability of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance.
• WFP reduces full food rations for 8 million individuals in December due to a funding shortfall.
• State/PRM partner UNHCR and USG partner IOM assist displaced populations in December and January.