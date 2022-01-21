Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION

Population of Yemen

UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION

People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – February 2021

4 MILLION

IDPs in Yemen

UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION

People Projected to Experience Acute Food Insecurity

IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION

Children Projected to Experience Wasting

IPC – February 2021

• Conflict drives significant increase in civilian casualties across Yemen between October and December.

• Access constraints and bureaucratic impediments challenge the ability of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance.

• WFP reduces full food rations for 8 million individuals in December due to a funding shortfall.

• State/PRM partner UNHCR and USG partner IOM assist displaced populations in December and January.