Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting
The first fuel shipments since January entered Al Hudaydah Port in northern Yemen in late March. The fuel is expected to sustain humanitarian operations for only a few weeks, and the need for sustained, unhindered delivery of fuel for general and commercial use, as well as humanitarian operations, remains urgent.
The COVAX facility delivered an initial batch of approximately 360,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Aden city as WHO recorded a more than 1,000 percent increase in reported COVID-19 cases in Yemen from February to March.
Ongoing fighting in Marib and Ta’izz governorates continues to drive displacement, destroy civilian infrastructure, and generate civilian casualties as the conflict in Yemen enters its seventh year.