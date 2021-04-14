Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population

2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting

  • The first fuel shipments since January entered Al Hudaydah Port in northern Yemen in late March. The fuel is expected to sustain humanitarian operations for only a few weeks, and the need for sustained, unhindered delivery of fuel for general and commercial use, as well as humanitarian operations, remains urgent.

  • The COVAX facility delivered an initial batch of approximately 360,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Aden city as WHO recorded a more than 1,000 percent increase in reported COVID-19 cases in Yemen from February to March.

  • Ongoing fighting in Marib and Ta’izz governorates continues to drive displacement, destroy civilian infrastructure, and generate civilian casualties as the conflict in Yemen enters its seventh year.

