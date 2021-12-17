Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.5 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021
4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020
2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January to December 2021
IPC – February 2021
• Hostilities in Al Hudaydah displaced more than 25,000 people between mid- and late November.
• Fighting between Al Houthi and RoYG forces in and around Marib continues to displace civilians, limit civilian movement, and restrict humanitarian access.
• Increasing food prices and diminishing purchasing power exacerbate food insecurity throughout Yemen, according to FEWS NET.