Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021

4 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION Children Projected to Face Wasting from January to December 2021
IPC – February 2021

• Hostilities in Al Hudaydah displaced more than 25,000 people between mid- and late November.

• Fighting between Al Houthi and RoYG forces in and around Marib continues to displace civilians, limit civilian movement, and restrict humanitarian access.

• Increasing food prices and diminishing purchasing power exacerbate food insecurity throughout Yemen, according to FEWS NET.

