Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen -UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021 MILLION IDPs in Yemen - UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food- Insecure Population - IPC – December 2020

137,479 Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen - UNHCR – February 2021

The USG announced nearly $191 million in additional humanitarian assistance at a High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen on March 1.

Escalating conflict across Marib Governorate continues to generate displacement and compound humanitarian needs, including straining limited resources at IDP sites.

Approximately 2.3 million children younger than five years of age are projected to face wasting—the deadliest form of malnutrition—during 2021, according to a February IPC Report.