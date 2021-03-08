Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.8 MILLION Population of Yemen -UN – February 2021
20.7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – February 2021 MILLION IDPs in Yemen - UN – February 2021
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely Food- Insecure Population - IPC – December 2020
137,479 Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen - UNHCR – February 2021
The USG announced nearly $191 million in additional humanitarian assistance at a High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen on March 1.
Escalating conflict across Marib Governorate continues to generate displacement and compound humanitarian needs, including straining limited resources at IDP sites.
Approximately 2.3 million children younger than five years of age are projected to face wasting—the deadliest form of malnutrition—during 2021, according to a February IPC Report.
On February 16, the USG officially revoked the designation of Ansarallah—also known as Al Houthis— as an FTO and SDGT entity due to adverse effects on the humanitarian situation in Yemen.