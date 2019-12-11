11 Dec 2019

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 11 Dec 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Attacks in Sa’dah result in 20 civilian deaths and injure 40 civilians in late November

  • Early November strike severely damages MSF hospital and medical warehouse in Ta’izz

  • USAID/FFP partner WFP reaches 12.3 million people with food assistance in October

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Conflict across Yemen during November continued to endanger civilians, damage critical infrastructure, and displace populations. Two reported attacks on Al Raqw market in Sa’dah Governorate’s Monabbih District resulted in a total of 20 civilian deaths and injured 40 others on November 20 and 27, according to the UN. In addition, a November 6 attack destroyed a medical warehouse and severely damaged a hospital operated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Ta’izz Governorate’s Al Mukha city, the non-governmental organization (NGO) reports. Insecurity also displaced more than 12,550 people throughout Yemen in November, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

  • Increased food prices and below-average cereal production—estimated at 30 percent below five-year average levels—have restricted access to food for most vulnerable households, food security actors report. USAID/FFP supports the UN World Food Program (WFP) to respond to acute food needs across Yemen, including by providing food assistance to approximately 12.3 million Yemenis in October.

