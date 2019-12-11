Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Conflict across Yemen during November continued to endanger civilians, damage critical infrastructure, and displace populations. Two reported attacks on Al Raqw market in Sa’dah Governorate’s Monabbih District resulted in a total of 20 civilian deaths and injured 40 others on November 20 and 27, according to the UN. In addition, a November 6 attack destroyed a medical warehouse and severely damaged a hospital operated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Ta’izz Governorate’s Al Mukha city, the non-governmental organization (NGO) reports. Insecurity also displaced more than 12,550 people throughout Yemen in November, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).