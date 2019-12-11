Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Attacks in Sa’dah result in 20 civilian deaths and injure 40 civilians in late November
Early November strike severely damages MSF hospital and medical warehouse in Ta’izz
USAID/FFP partner WFP reaches 12.3 million people with food assistance in October
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Conflict across Yemen during November continued to endanger civilians, damage critical infrastructure, and displace populations. Two reported attacks on Al Raqw market in Sa’dah Governorate’s Monabbih District resulted in a total of 20 civilian deaths and injured 40 others on November 20 and 27, according to the UN. In addition, a November 6 attack destroyed a medical warehouse and severely damaged a hospital operated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Ta’izz Governorate’s Al Mukha city, the non-governmental organization (NGO) reports. Insecurity also displaced more than 12,550 people throughout Yemen in November, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Increased food prices and below-average cereal production—estimated at 30 percent below five-year average levels—have restricted access to food for most vulnerable households, food security actors report. USAID/FFP supports the UN World Food Program (WFP) to respond to acute food needs across Yemen, including by providing food assistance to approximately 12.3 million Yemenis in October.