Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen

UN HNO – April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN HNO – April 2022

4.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced in Yemen Since March 2015

UN HNO – April 2022

19 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022

IPC – August 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting

IPC – August 2022

The UN-brokered truce between Al Houthi forces and the KSA-led Coalition has allowed for a significant rise in fuel imports, mitigating fuel price inflation, as well as increased freedom of movement and reduced civilian casualties.

Emergency levels of acute food insecurity are expected from August to October in Abyan, Hajjah, Lahij, and Marib governorates, FEWS NET reports.