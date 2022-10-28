Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN HNO – April 2022
23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN HNO – April 2022
4.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced in Yemen Since March 2015
UN HNO – April 2022
19 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022
IPC – August 2022
2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting
IPC – August 2022
-
The UN-brokered truce between Al Houthi forces and the KSA-led Coalition has allowed for a significant rise in fuel imports, mitigating fuel price inflation, as well as increased freedom of movement and reduced civilian casualties.
-
Emergency levels of acute food insecurity are expected from August to October in Abyan, Hajjah, Lahij, and Marib governorates, FEWS NET reports.
-
Between July and August, 80 percent of Yemen experienced torrential rainfall and flooding. By September, more than 73,800 households across Yemen experienced flood damage to shelters and food supply stocks.