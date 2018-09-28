28 Sep 2018

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 28 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (219.89 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ongoing insecurity in Al Hudaydah complicates relief operations

  • Relief agencies assist more than 567,000 Al Hudaydah IDPs

  • An estimated additional 3.5 million people may become at risk of acute food insecurity across Yemen

  • More than 240 security incidents result in nearly 300 civilian casualties in August

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • In recent weeks, fighting has escalated in areas east and south of Al Hudaydah Governorate’s Al Hudaydah city, rendering the main road to Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a inacesssible to relief actors, the UN reports.

  • Increased fighting in Al Hudaydah Governorate continues to prompt displacement from and within the governorate, according to the UN. Relief agencies had provided assistance to nearly 385,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Al Hudaydah through the rapid response mechanism (RRM) as of September 19.

  • Ongoing insecurity in Al Hudaydah continues to complicate relief operations. The UN warns that damage to Al Hudaydah’s Red Sea Mills facilities—which currently stores 51,000 metric tons (MT) of food commodities, sufficient to feed 3.5 million people for one month—could exacerbate the already dire food security situation in Yemen. UN agencies are appealing to parties to the conflict to protect humanitarian staff and critical infrastructure.

  • Further depreciation of the Yemeni riyal (YER) and resultant decreases in purchasing power may lead to an additional 3.5 million people experiencing acute food insecurity, according to the UN. This would increase the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity to more than 21 million people countrywide.

  • USAID Acting Deputy Administrator David H. Moore highlighted that the U.S.
    Government (USG) has provided more than $1.2 billion in total humanitarian funding to the Yemen response since FY 2017 during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.