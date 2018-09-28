Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 240 security incidents result in nearly 300 civilian casualties in August

An estimated additional 3.5 million people may become at risk of acute food insecurity across Yemen

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

In recent weeks, fighting has escalated in areas east and south of Al Hudaydah Governorate’s Al Hudaydah city, rendering the main road to Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a inacesssible to relief actors, the UN reports.

Increased fighting in Al Hudaydah Governorate continues to prompt displacement from and within the governorate, according to the UN. Relief agencies had provided assistance to nearly 385,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Al Hudaydah through the rapid response mechanism (RRM) as of September 19.

Ongoing insecurity in Al Hudaydah continues to complicate relief operations. The UN warns that damage to Al Hudaydah’s Red Sea Mills facilities—which currently stores 51,000 metric tons (MT) of food commodities, sufficient to feed 3.5 million people for one month—could exacerbate the already dire food security situation in Yemen. UN agencies are appealing to parties to the conflict to protect humanitarian staff and critical infrastructure.

Further depreciation of the Yemeni riyal (YER) and resultant decreases in purchasing power may lead to an additional 3.5 million people experiencing acute food insecurity, according to the UN. This would increase the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity to more than 21 million people countrywide.