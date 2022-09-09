Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen UN HNO – April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN HNO – April 2022

4.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced in Yemen Since March 2015 UN HNO – April 2022

19 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022 IPC – August 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting IPC – August 2022

• A WFP-chartered vessel transporting 37,000 MT of USAID/BHA- and Howard G. Buffett Foundation funded wheat grain destined for Yemen departed Ukraine on August 30, amid worsening food security conditions across Yemen.

• Acute food insecurity is expected to remain widespread across Yemen through January 2023 due to rising prices, decreased purchasing power, and limited humanitarian food assistance, FEWS NET reports.

• Security incidents against relief actors affected more humanitarian personnel during the first six months of 2022 compared to all of 2021, the UN reports.