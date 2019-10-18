Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Security conditions stabilize in southern Yemen as heavy fighting between RoYG-aligned and STC forces subsided • Gulf country donors contribute nearly $800 million in humanitarian funding for Yemen in September

• USAID/FFP partner WFP provides food assistance to 12.4 million people in August, the highest monthly total to date

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

• Security conditions stabilized in southern Yemen in mid-September after several weeks of clashes between forces aligned with the Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), relief actors report. The clashes restricted civilian access to critical services and resulted in an unknown number of civilian casualties, according to the UN. RoYG and STC representatives entered into negotiations, brokered by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GoKSA), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during early September to end the fighting and establish a way forward in southern Yemen. Discussions remained ongoing as of September 30.

• Frequent airstrikes and shelling elsewhere in Yemen resulted in high levels of civilian casualties in September. Two reported airstrikes in Amran and Ad Dali’ governorates resulted in 22 civilian deaths and injury to 15 civilians on September 23 and 24, according to the UN. Additionally, the UN reports two shelling incidents on September 13 by Al Houthi-aligned forces resulted in 11 civilian deaths in Al Hudaydah Governorate and two civilian deaths in Ta’izz Governorate. Conflict has resulted in more than 700 civilian deaths and injury to more than 1,600 civilians to date in 2019, and nearly 7,300 civilian deaths and injury to more than 11,600 civilians since May 2015, the UN reports.

• Gulf country donors provided nearly $800 million in previously pledged funding to the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in September. The funding included $500 million from the GoKSA, $200 million from the Government of the United Arab Emirates (GoUAE), and $88 million from the Government of Kuwait (GoK). The additional funds bring the total donor contribution to the 2019 HRP to nearly $2.7 billion, more than 60 percent of the requested $4.2 billion.