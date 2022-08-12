Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Population of Yemen UN HNO – April 2022

23.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN HNO – April 2022

4.3 MILLION People Internally Displaced in Yemen Since March 2015 UN HNO – April 2022

19 MILLION People in Acute Food Insecurity IPC – March 2022

2.2 MILLION Children Likely to Experience Wasting IPC – March 2022

• On August 2, UNSEY Hans Grundberg announced a two-month extension of the Al Houthi–KSA-led coalition truce in Yemen. The extended truce included commitments from all parties to the conflict to negotiate expanded terms to the agreement.

• Protracted conflict, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, and declining humanitarian food assistance are projected to contribute to worsening food insecurity and malnutrition in Yemen through December, according to a recently released IPC analysis.

• Heavy seasonal rains and related flooding in July resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people and damaged buildings and infrastructure across 11 governorates.