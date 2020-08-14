Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

IPC analysis projects 3.2 million people will face high levels of acute food insecurity in ROYG-controlled areas of Yemen through December.

Airstrikes in Hajjah and Al Jawf governorates result in at least 40 civilian casualties, including 27 deaths, from mid-July to early August.

USAID/BHA partner WFP reaches more than 8 million people with emergency food assistance in May through operations in the south and reduced operations in the north.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

IPC Analysis Projects Deteriorating Food Security in Southern Yemen

Food security conditions are projected to worsen in southern Yemen between July and December due to escalated conflict, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, economic shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural hazards, according to the latest IPC analysis. An estimated 3.2 million people—40 percent of the total population in areas controlled by the Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG)—are projected to face Crisis—IPC 3—or Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity during the period, representing an increase of 1.2 million people experiencing Crisis or Emergency conditions compared with the February–April period. While the analysis did not identify any households facing Catastrophe—IPC 5—levels of acute food insecurity, the IPC reports any disruptions to current levels of food assistance in the coming months could increase the number of people facing Crisis or worse conditions. The IPC analysis only evaluated data from food security assessments and did not include data on the other two IPC indicators, acute malnutrition and mortality; the UN plans to release a revised IPC analysis including the outstanding acute malnutrition data in the coming months. Additionally, this iteration of the IPC analysis did not include projections for Al Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, which remain pending due to Al Houthi-imposed delays in accessing and analyzing assessment data.

Food Prices Continue to Rise, Further Exacerbating Food Insecurity

Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions—including the continued depreciation of the Yemeni riyal (YER) and the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic—have resulted in increased food prices and exacerbated food insecurity throughout Yemen, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports. From January to June, the average prices of essential food commodities—such as beans, sugar, vegetable oil, and wheat—increased by more than 16 percent across Yemen and 22 percent in RoYG-controlled areas, according to WFP. Price increases are primarily due to the YER’s continued depreciation—devaluing by 20 percent in southern Yemen from January to June, largely as a result of diminishing foreign currency reserves and COVID-19-related reductions in remittance inflows and oil revenues in the region—and other economic shocks. Simultaneously, the COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen has decreased livelihood opportunities and impeded access to markets. As a result, 36 percent of households were unable to obtain adequate food in June, representing a 6 percent increase compared with May.

USAID/BHA continues to support WFP and international non-governmental organization (INGO) partners to bolster food security amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Yemen. During May, WFP reached more than 8 million people with emergency food assistance through operations in the south and reduced operations in the north, which the UN agency scaled down in April as a result of continued Al Houthi-imposed constraints on relief operations. Despite access impediments, WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 5.9 million people, food vouchers—redeemable for food items at local shops and vendors—to 1.6 million people, and cash transfers for food purchases to approximately 590,000 people during the month.

Fuel Shortage Affects Critical Services, Relief Activities in Northern Yemen

Fuel shortages in northern Yemen are adversely affecting humanitarian activities and critical services amid concurrent disease outbreaks and heightened humanitarian needs in the country, relief actors report. The current shortages began in June due to ongoing political negotiations concerning import taxes and fees that have impeded fuel imports into Al Hudaydah Port. As a result, the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM) recorded only 8,100 metric tons (MT) of fuel imports during June—a nearly 96 percent decrease from May and the lowest monthly amount ever recorded. While UNVIM reported that fuel imports had returned to average weekly levels by late July, shortages in northern Yemen persisted, resulting in delays affecting humanitarian water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities for nearly 259,000 households, protection interventions for nearly 46,000 households, and food assistance for approximately 25,000 households, according to the UN. In addition, the shortages have further limited hospital operations and fuel-dependent water supply systems, both of which are essential in mitigating the spread of and treating COVID-19 and other diseases.

Amid the fuel shortages, WFP provided nearly 1.6 million liters of fuel to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to support water treatment facilities and more than 20,000 liters of fuel to NGOs and other UN facilities during June. Additionally, WFP provided more than 1.3 million liters of fuel through the UN World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners to support approximately 300 hospital and primary health care facilities to continue operations during the month.

Airstrikes Result in At Least 40 Civilian Casualties in Hajjah and Al Jawf

Since mid-July, three incidents involving airstrikes in northern Yemen’s Hajjah and Al Jawf have resulted in more than 40 civilian casualties, including 27 deaths, according to the UN. Al Houthi officials accused the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-led Coalition of conducting the strikes alongside other attacks on civilian infrastructure in the north, while the Coalition indicated it would launch an investigation into possible civilian casualties from recent military operations, international media report. In response to the incidents, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) Lise Grande released statements condemning the respective attacks and continued violence against civilians, particularly amid ongoing challenges to relief operations in Yemen, including the COVID-19 pandemic and funding gaps that hinder some humanitarian programs. RC/HC Grande also reiterated calls for a comprehensive ceasefire, noting that conflict had resulted in nearly 1,000 civilian casualties from January to mid-July.

Cholera Spreading with Reduced Detection, Treatment Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected detection and treatment activities to respond to the world’s worst cholera outbreak in Yemen, reducing health service availability and deterring people from seeking health care in the country, relief actors report. From January to early July, health actors recorded more than 154,000 cholera cases and 44 associated deaths in Yemen, representing approximately 70 and 90 percent decreases, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, according to WHO. Rather than signaling a positive development, the INGO Oxfam reports that COVID-19-related fear and stigma have discouraged many Yemenis from seeking health care, contributing to significant underreporting and lack of treatment for cholera cases. In addition, prioritization of already limited health care resources toward COVID-19 response efforts has diminished cholera-related treatment capacity, while COVID-19-related import restrictions have impeded some shipments of oral cholera vaccine (OCV) into Yemen, WHO reports.

Despite operational constraints, the U.S. Government (USG) continues to support humanitarian partners to respond to the cholera and COVID-19 outbreaks in Yemen by providing primary health care consultations, WASH assistance for vulnerable populations, cholera case management services, and OCV campaign support. Additionally, partners are conducting community engagement and disease awareness activities to reduce fear and stigma among the population.