Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

The UN World Food Program (WFP) resumed food assistance distributions in Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a on August 21 after reaching a final agreement with Sana’a-based officials on independent targeting and beneficiary registration, international media reports. The agreement will also allow WFP to begin the process of independently retargeting and registering approximately 9 million people in areas controlled by Sana’abased officials.

From August 8–11, clashes between Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG)-aligned forces and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in southern Yemen’s Aden city, Aden Governorate, resulted in an unknown number of civilian casualties, according to the UN. In addition, the violence prompted the temporary closure of Aden airport, caused overcrowding at local hospitals, and restricted access to safe drinking water, the UN reports. Security conditions remained tenuous as of late August, with active clashes continuing in Aden and other areas of southern Yemen. USAID partners report no major impacts on relief activities, but remain concerned that continued conflict between RoYG-aligned forces and the STC could result in further civilian casualties, disruption to services, and adverse effects on humanitarian programming.