Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

31.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Yemen

UN HNO – April 2022

23.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN HNO – April 2022

4.3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015

UN HNO – April 2022

19 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022

IPC – August 2022

98,714 Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen

*UNHCR – September 2022

• Al Houthi forces claimed responsibility for an October 21 drone attack on an oil tanker in Hadramawt Governorate, following the expiration of the UNbrokered truce between Al Houthi forces and the KSA-led coalition.

• Incidents involving ERW increased since September, affecting civilians near frontlines, including along the west coast of Yemen, according to IOM.

• More than 15,700 migrants arrived in Yemen between July and September, bringing the total number of arrivals to more than 42,000 individuals in 2022, according to IOM