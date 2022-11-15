Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
31.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Yemen
UN HNO – April 2022
23.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN HNO – April 2022
4.3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Yemen Since March 2015
UN HNO – April 2022
19 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity in 2022
IPC – August 2022
98,714 Estimated Number of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen
*UNHCR – September 2022
• Al Houthi forces claimed responsibility for an October 21 drone attack on an oil tanker in Hadramawt Governorate, following the expiration of the UNbrokered truce between Al Houthi forces and the KSA-led coalition.
• Incidents involving ERW increased since September, affecting civilians near frontlines, including along the west coast of Yemen, according to IOM.
• More than 15,700 migrants arrived in Yemen between July and September, bringing the total number of arrivals to more than 42,000 individuals in 2022, according to IOM