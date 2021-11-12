Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION
Population of Yemen
UN – February 2021

20.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – February 2021

4 MILLION
IDPs in Yemen
UN – February 2021

16.2 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC1 – December 2020

2.3 MILLION
Children Projected to Face Wasting from January to December 2021
IPC – February 2021

  • Clashes in and around Marib Governorate continue to result in civilian casualties, drive displacement, and generate humanitarian needs.
  • ERW continue to harm civilians, particularly children, despite mine education and clearance efforts.
  • As of early November, health authorities had fully vaccinated approximately 215,000 people in Yemen against COVID-19.

