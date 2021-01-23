Yemen + 1 more
Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
30.5 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – June 2020
24.3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – June 2020
3.6 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
IOM – November 2018
16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely FoodInsecure Population
IPC – December 2020
177,628 Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen
UNHCR – December 2020
Relief organizations and the UN express concern that the designation of the Al Houthis as a FTO may have severe humanitarian consequences in Yemen.
IPC analysis projects that approximately 16.2 million people will experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from January to June 2021. USAID/BHA provides nearly $150 million in U.S. Title II in-kind food assistance in response to deteriorating food security.
Nearly 200,000 IDPs face acute humanitarian needs amid heightened conflict in Marib Governorate.