Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION Population of Yemen

UN – June 2020

24.3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – June 2020

3.6 MILLION IDPs in Yemen

IOM – November 2018

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely FoodInsecure Population

IPC – December 2020

177,628 Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen

UNHCR – December 2020

Relief organizations and the UN express concern that the designation of the Al Houthis as a FTO may have severe humanitarian consequences in Yemen.

IPC analysis projects that approximately 16.2 million people will experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from January to June 2021. USAID/BHA provides nearly $150 million in U.S. Title II in-kind food assistance in response to deteriorating food security.