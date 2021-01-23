Yemen + 1 more

Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

30.5 MILLION Population of Yemen
UN – June 2020

24.3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – June 2020

3.6 MILLION IDPs in Yemen
IOM – November 2018

16.2 MILLION Projected Acutely FoodInsecure Population
IPC – December 2020

177,628 Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Yemen
UNHCR – December 2020

  • Relief organizations and the UN express concern that the designation of the Al Houthis as a FTO may have severe humanitarian consequences in Yemen.

  • IPC analysis projects that approximately 16.2 million people will experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity from January to June 2021. USAID/BHA provides nearly $150 million in U.S. Title II in-kind food assistance in response to deteriorating food security.

  • Nearly 200,000 IDPs face acute humanitarian needs amid heightened conflict in Marib Governorate.

