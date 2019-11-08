Yemen - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
from US Agency for International Development
Report
Published on 08 Nov 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fuel shortages hinder access to food, health care services, and safe drinking water in northern Yemen throughout October
- Flooding adversely affects nearly 4,300 households across six governorates in late September and early October
- UN agencies conduct assessment and emergency distribution mission to Durayhimi city
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
- Widespread fuel shortages, which began in mid-September due to delayed fuel shipments into Al Hudaydah Port following the implementation of Republic of Yemen Government (RoYG) regulations on commercial fuel imports, have led to increased fuel prices and long wait times at fuel stations, according to the UN. As a result, relief actors reported adverse impacts on public infrastructure reliant on fuel—particularly water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure—limiting access to safe drinking water and impeding vulnerable households’ ability to meet basic needs. While an increase in fuel shipments to Al Hudaydah Port in late October has temporarily alleviated constrained operations at fuel stations, humanitarian organizations remain concerned that shortages could continue in late November without a long-term solution.
- U.S. Government (USG) partners the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN World Food Program (WFP), and the UN World Health Organization (WHO) conducted an assessment mission to Al Hudaydah Governorate’s Durayhimi city, which has remained inaccessible since June 2018 due to continued fighting between Al Houthi and RoYG forces. In addition to assessing humanitarian needs, the UN agencies distributed emergency relief items, including food assistance, hygiene kits, medicine, nutrition supplements, and safe drinking water, to the estimated 200 civilians remaining in the city.