Yemen commodity tracker (October 2020- January 2021)

This quarterly tracker monitors commercial imports to Hudaydah and Saleef ports via the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM). It also reports prices of basic food and fuel commodities as monitored by the World Food Programme. This edition covers data from October 2020 to January 2021. January data is not yet available for all categories. Food basket price data was also not available for quarter 4 of 2020; this data will be released soon.